Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million at auction

items.[0].image.alt
Dominic Lipinski/AP
A member of Sotheby's auction house staff views Banksy's 'Love is in the Bin', before it returns to auction at Sotheby's, London, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. A Banksy artwork that was sensationally shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million us up for sale again -- at several times the price. Sotheby’s said Friday that “Love is in the Bin” will be offered at an Oct. 14 auction in London, with a pre-sale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.3 million). (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Britain Banksy
Posted at 3:24 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 15:24:59-04

LONDON — A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million has sold again for $25.4 million at an auction on Thursday.

“Love is in the Bin” was offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a presale estimate of $5.5 million to $8.2 million. It consists of a half-shredded canvas in an ornate frame bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon.

When it last sold at Sotheby’s in October 2018, the piece was known as “Girl With Balloon.” Just as an anonymous European buyer made the winning bid, a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month