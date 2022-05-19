Russian soldier on trial asks victim's widow to forgive him

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine has testified that he shot a civilian on orders from two officers.

On Thursday, he pleaded for his victim's widow to forgive him. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin told the court that one officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to Ukrainian forces.

The 21-year-old sergeant said he at first disobeyed his immediate commanding officer’s order to shoot the man. But he said he had to follow the order when it was repeated by another officer.

The victim's widow, who was at the trial, said the soldier deserves a life sentence but could be swapped with Russia for a Ukrainian POW.