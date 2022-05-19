Watch
Russian soldier on trial asks victim's widow to forgive him

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Russian soldier has gone on trial in Ukraine for the killing of an unarmed civilian. The case that opened in Kyiv marked the first time a member of the Russian military has been prosecuted for a war crime since Russia invaded Ukraine 11 weeks ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 9:14 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 09:14:18-04

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine has testified that he shot a civilian on orders from two officers.

On Thursday, he pleaded for his victim's widow to forgive him. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin told the court that one officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to Ukrainian forces.

The 21-year-old sergeant said he at first disobeyed his immediate commanding officer’s order to shoot the man. But he said he had to follow the order when it was repeated by another officer.

The victim's widow, who was at the trial, said the soldier deserves a life sentence but could be swapped with Russia for a Ukrainian POW.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
