Mariupol police officer pleads for help from Biden, Macron

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
A volunteer of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces stands in the crater from the explosion near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 16:26:23-04

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian police officer in Mariupol has warned the besieged port city has been “wiped off the face of the earth” and has pleaded with the American and French presidents to provide his country with a modern air defense system.

Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin posted a video from a rubble-strewn street on Friday.

The officer said children and elderly people are dying and urged President Joe Biden and President Emmanuel Macron to save civilian lives and make good on their promises to help the country fend off the attack by Russia.

