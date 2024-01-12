Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Quaker Oats recalls more snacks, cereal, granola bars for potential Salmonella

Quaker recalls granola products for possible salmonella contamination
Shutterstock
Quaker recalls granola products for possible salmonella contamination
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 17:07:25-05

CHICAGO — Quaker Oats is expanding its recall on snacks, granola bars and cereal due to possible Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told Salmonella can be fatal in small children, older people and vulnerable individuals. Others may experience fever, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting. More severe symptoms may occur in rare cases, including arthritis, endocarditis and arterial infections.

Visit the FDA’s website for a full list of products impacted by this recall.

Scan the QR code found on packages using SmartLabel to learn if the food you purchased was recalled.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book