Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

Mall Shooting South Carolina
Sean Rayford/AP
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook speaks to members of the media near Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Mall Shooting South Carolina
Posted at 4:52 AM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 04:52:12-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook says 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price is in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Price was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. It is not immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Holbrook says no fatalities have been reported but that 14 people were injured. Police say nine of the 14 people were shot and the other five people suffered injuries while attempting to flee.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News