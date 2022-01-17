Watch
Pharrell Williams calls for economic equity during MLK event

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Pharrell Williams performs at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 29, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jan 17, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams is challenging corporate America to “do more” by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting economic equity measures.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that in remarks Monday during the Urban League of Hampton Roads’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards program, Williams said big businesses need to invest in people of color. Williams was born in Virginia Beach.

He also urged businesses and philanthropists to support the Urban League. He thanked the local chapter for their work in financial wellness, health and housing.

