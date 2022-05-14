Watch
PBS' Judy Woodruff plans to step down as 'NewsHour' anchor

Posted at 6:42 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 18:42:33-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judy Woodruff says she plans to step down at anchor of PBS' daily ‘NewsHour’ program at the end of the year.

The veteran broadcast journalist has been a notable Washington presence for PBS, CNN and NBC News through the years. She's been anchoring the ‘NewsHour’ alone or with colleagues since 2009. She has been the sole anchor since 2016, following the death of colleague Gwen Ifill.

Woodruff told PBS colleagues that she will report on longer pieces or specials for PBS at least through the 2024 presidential election. PBS said an announcement on who will replace her will come this fall.

