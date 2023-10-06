Orgain recalls chocolate-flavored protein powder for undeclared sesame

IRVINE, Calif. — Orgain has recalled select lots of its chocolate-fudge-flavored Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods due to undeclared sesame, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the product is available exclusively at Costco stores.

No adverse health impacts were reported.

The recall affects the following products, according to the FDA:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Consumers are advised to return the affected products for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer at support@orgain.com or 888-881-4246.

