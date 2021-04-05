Northern Ireland police appeal for calm after violent unrest

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland have appealed for calm after officers were attacked and cars were set on fire during a second night of unrest.

Three cars were hijacked and set on fire Saturday night in Newtownabbey, an area on the outskirts of Belfast.

North Area Commander Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said 30 petrol bombs were thrown at officers in an “orchestrated attack on police.”

On Friday night, 27 police officers were injured and eight people were arrested during riots in Belfast and Londonderry. The Police Federation for Northern Ireland called for an end to the violence, saying it was “not the way to protest or vent.”

Tensions have flared after officials said they would not prosecute Sinn Fein lawmakers for attending a large-scale republican funeral.