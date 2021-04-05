Watch
Northern Ireland police appeal for calm after violent unrest

Peter Morrison/AP
Masked loyalists are seen after hijacking and setting a car on fire at the Cloughfern roundabout in Newtownabbey, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Masked men threw petrol bombs and hijacked cars in the Loyalist area North of Belfast. Loyalists and unionists are angry about post-Brexit trading arrangements which they claim have created barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. (Peter Morrison/PA via AP)
Britain Northern Ireland Ulster Protest
Posted at 8:57 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 20:57:53-04

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland have appealed for calm after officers were attacked and cars were set on fire during a second night of unrest.

Three cars were hijacked and set on fire Saturday night in Newtownabbey, an area on the outskirts of Belfast.

North Area Commander Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said 30 petrol bombs were thrown at officers in an “orchestrated attack on police.”

On Friday night, 27 police officers were injured and eight people were arrested during riots in Belfast and Londonderry. The Police Federation for Northern Ireland called for an end to the violence, saying it was “not the way to protest or vent.”

Tensions have flared after officials said they would not prosecute Sinn Fein lawmakers for attending a large-scale republican funeral.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

