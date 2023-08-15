Nestlé recalls chocolate chip 'break and bake' bars due to possible wood

ARLINGTON, Va. — Nestlé has recalled its Toll House-brand chocolate chip cookie dough “break and bake” bars, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told there may be pieces of wood present in two batches produced on April 24–25.

The recall affects batch codes “311457531K” and “311557534K” with “best by” dates of Aug. 22, 2023 and Oct. 23, 2023, according to the FDA.

Consumers are urged not to eat the affected products. They may be returned for refunds where they were purchased.

Those with questions are asked to call the manufacturer at 800-681-1678.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube