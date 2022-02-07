Watch
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’

MC1 Anthony Walker/AP
FILE - U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, participate in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, Calif., on May 4, 2020. A Navy SEAL candidate who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year. The U.S. Navy said that Seaman Kyle Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday, Feb. 4, after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness. (MC1 Anthony Walker/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
Navy SEAL Candidate Death
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy SEAL candidate who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year. The Navy says Seaman Kyle Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness. The Union-Tribune reports the other sailor, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in stable condition. The cause of death is unknown and under investigation.

