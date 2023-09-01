MOD Pizza to offer $7 cheese pizzas on Tuesday

SEATTLE — MOD Pizza is offering $7 cheese pizzas on National Cheese Pizza Day!

The Seattle-based pizza chain announced Friday it will offer the “Maddy” for $7 on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The offer applies when ordered online or through the app.

“Cheese Pizza’s popularity is timeless – it’s a canvas of cheesy delight that transcends generations, reminding us of life’s simplest pleasures!” says Vice President of Culinary Innovation and Excellence Scott Uehlein. “This National Cheese Pizza Day we’re going to let our Maddy reign supreme with the classic harmony of gooey melted cheese and red sauce on a perfectly baked crust. We look forward to welcoming our fans into MOD on this very special culinary holiday!”

The company notes the offer does not include add-on charges for different crust types.

