Michigan National Guard soldiers return from U.S. Capitol support mission

LANSING, Mich. — According to the State of Michigan Department of Military & Veterans Affairs 1,000 Michigan National Guard soldiers returned home from the U.S. Capitol.

Since Jan. 29, 2020 National Guard members were deployed to the National Capitol Region. Personnel performed duties including providing security, training, and logistical support.

“The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have always stepped up whenever called upon and their support for the Capitol region was no different,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are so happy to welcome them home and proud of their service and professionalism. Their dedication and conduct are a credit to the State of Michigan and our nation.”

Soldiers from the 177th Military Police Brigade and the 107th Engineer Battalion provided support, were welcomed home by U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Command Sergeant Major William Russell III welcomed home Soldiers in Detroit while Assistant Adjutant Generals for MING-Army, Brig. Gens. Lawrence E. Schloegl and Scott W. Hiipakka greeted Soldiers in Green Bay and Alpena.

“Our Soldiers are true professionals and did an outstanding job protecting our nation’s capital,” said Col. Chris McKinney, Task Force Independence commander during the Capitol Response mission, and commander of the 177th MP Brigade. “Whether the mission is overseas, within the state of Michigan or throughout the country, we are always ready to respond.”

“We are thankful for the sacrifices our members make and the support they receive from their families and communities,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The Michigan National Guard is ready to serve our state and nation whenever the opportunity arises, but we are always glad to have the soldiers return home.”

Alongside the support mission, the Michigan National Guard also supported the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021 with roughly 700 Soldiers and Airmen.

According to the Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, the soldiers who supported the D.C. mission were screened for COVID-19 prior to departure, several times while there, and tested again upon return. COVID-19 vaccinations were also offered to the soldiers prior to departing Michigan, while in D.C. and when they returned.