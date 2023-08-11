Watch Now
Knorr tomato soup mix recalled for undeclared eggs

U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Posted at 5:12 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 17:12:56-04

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Unilever U.S. Inc. has recalled some of its Knorr-brand tomato soup mixes due to undeclared eggs, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall affects the following products, all of which bear “best if used by” dates before and through July 6, 2024:

No adverse reactions were reported.

The FDA advises those who experience allergic reactions to connect with their doctor.

Consumers are instructed to refrain from eating the affected products and take photos of the UPC number and “best if used by” date to receive refunds. Visit the manufacturer’s website for more information.

