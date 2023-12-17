Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is having surgery for a broken hip after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.

The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to a hospital.

His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday.

Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers' teams during their "Showtime" era in the 1980s, helping them to five NBA championships.

He starred at UCLA, when he was known as Lew Alcindor and was a three-time national player of the year under coach John Wooden.