Judge won't drop charges for former gubernatorial candidate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has refused to throw out criminal charges against former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

The judge last week disagreed with Gillum's assertions that he was the victim of selective prosecution because he was a Black candidate for governor.

Gillum and a colleague were indicted earlier this year on federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to FBI agents.

Prosecutors said Gillum funneled donations through third parties back to himself for personal use. Gillum has denied the charges.

Saying their arguments were “meritless,” U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor dismissed four motions from the defendants challenging the continuation of the prosecution.