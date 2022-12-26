Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Judge won't drop charges for former gubernatorial candidate

Andrew Gillum at Democratic gubernatorial debate in Fort Myers, July 18, 2018
Associated Press
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaks during a Democratic gubernatorial debate held at Florida Gulf Coast University's Cohen Center, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Andrew Gillum at Democratic gubernatorial debate in Fort Myers, July 18, 2018
Posted at 5:05 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 05:05:34-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has refused to throw out criminal charges against former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

The judge last week disagreed with Gillum's assertions that he was the victim of selective prosecution because he was a Black candidate for governor.

Gillum and a colleague were indicted earlier this year on federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to FBI agents.

Prosecutors said Gillum funneled donations through third parties back to himself for personal use. Gillum has denied the charges.

Saying their arguments were “meritless,” U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor dismissed four motions from the defendants challenging the continuation of the prosecution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered