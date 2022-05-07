Watch
He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match

Actor Johnny Depp waves as he leaves the courtroom for a recess at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — There’s not much room for middle ground in the testimony thus far from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Depp’s libel suit against his ex-wife.

One of them is lying.

Heard has not yet finished telling the jury her side of things. Her testimony will continue May 16 after the trial — which has already stretched on for four weeks — resumes after a one-week break. Then she will face what one can safely assume will be an aggressive cross-examination.

Depp is suing Heard in Virginia for libel over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
