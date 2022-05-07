He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — There’s not much room for middle ground in the testimony thus far from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Depp’s libel suit against his ex-wife.

One of them is lying.

Heard has not yet finished telling the jury her side of things. Her testimony will continue May 16 after the trial — which has already stretched on for four weeks — resumes after a one-week break. Then she will face what one can safely assume will be an aggressive cross-examination.

Depp is suing Heard in Virginia for libel over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”