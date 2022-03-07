Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008

NEW YORK (AP) — The average price of regular gasoline across the U.S. has risen above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008. The AAA motor club said the price of regular gas went up by almost 41 cents during the past week. That comes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and represents the second largest jump in average national prices in a week. The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said the Russian invasion and seasonal price changes mean Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than ever before. The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008 at $4.10 per gallon.

