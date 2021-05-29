Full Circle salted popcorn recalled due to undeclared milk

MCBRIDE, Mo. — Glister-Mary Lee is recalling one lot of its Full Circle-brand Organic Microwave Popcorn Salted due to undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

We’re told the affected products are packaged in 9.9-ounce cartons with the UPC 36800-40611 and a “best by” date of April 9, 2022 N2.

The FDA tells us the product was shipped to distribution centers across the country, including one in Bryon Center, Mich.

No illnesses were reported in relation to the recall, the FDA says.

Consumers are asked to return the product for a refund.

