Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘feeling fine’

Barack Obama
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Construction has begun on the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
Barack Obama
Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 17:51:12-04

Former President Barack Obama says he tested positive for the coronavirus. He's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise." Obama said on Twitter. "Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted."

Obama is encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot