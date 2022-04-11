Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors

Elon Mush
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Musk won't be joining Twitter's board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter's 2021 revenue came from ads. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Elon Mush
Posted at 5:01 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 05:01:39-04

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't be joining Twitter's board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter's largest shareholder.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free.

Nearly 90% of Twitter's 2021 revenue came from ads.

Agrawal didn't offer an explanation for Musk's apparent decision. He said the board understood the risks of having Musk as a member. But it "believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward," he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot