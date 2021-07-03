Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tommy Martino/AP
Leighanna Bardgett, 7, splashes her father Jessuah, right, as they cool off in the Bitterroot River as temperatures reached over 100 degrees in Missoula, Montana, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
Pacific Northwest Heat Wave
Posted at 5:50 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 05:50:56-04

SEATTLE (AP) — Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week. Medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit say the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up.

Hundreds of deaths are being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous weather pattern began June 25 and only began to subside Tuesday. The head of a Seattle hospital's emergency department says he expects to see more death reports based on conversations with other medical workers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time