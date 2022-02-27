Watch
CBS' Chris Licht expected to be named as new CNN chief

FILE - Stephen Colbert, right, executive producer of the Showtime animated series "Our Cartoon President," takes part in a panel discussion on the show with fellow executive producer Chris Licht at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Jan. 6, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Licht, who currently runs Stephen Colbert's late-night show at CBS but has a news background, is expected to be named the new president of CNN. An executive familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the news, first reported by the website Puck on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:04 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 19:04:09-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht, who currently runs Stephen Colbert's late-night show at CBS but has a news background, is expected to be named the new president of CNN.

An executive familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the news. It was first reported by the website Puck.

Licht would replace Jeff Zucker at the helm of CNN. Zucker was forced out for not informing his bosses of a romantic relationship with another CNN executive.

Licht is executive vice president of special programming at CBS. Before guiding Colbert to the top of the late-night ratings, he ran the ‘CBS This Morning’ news show and ‘Morning Joe’ on MSNBC.

