Ballreich Snack Food Co. recalls BAR-B-Q chips for possible Salmonella

Posted at 3:32 PM, Aug 12, 2021
TIFFIN, Ohio — Ballreich Snack Food Co. has recalled its BAR-B-Q Potato Chips for potential Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the affected products come in 1.5oz, 2.75oz and 7oz packages and are labeled with the “sell by” dates Oct. 18, 2021, Oct. 25, 2021 and Nov. 1, 2021.

No illnesses were reported, according to the FDA.

The source of the contamination is currently under investigation.

Consumers are asked to get in touch with the manufacturer for a refund or replacement by calling 1-800-323-2447 or emailing chips@ballreich.com.

