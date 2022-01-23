Watch
Authorities: 17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon's capital

Themba Hadebe/AP
Police officers and officials stand outside the Livs Night Club in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. A fire erupted at a popular nightclub in Cameroon's capital, setting off explosions and killing at least 16 people, government officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 16:00:26-05

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities in Cameroon say at least 17 people have died and seven others are seriously injured after a fire broke out at a nightclub and spread to an area where cooking gas was stored.

A government statement Sunday says a series of loud explosions erupted amid the blaze in the Bastos neighborhood of Yaounde, the capital.

The government suggested that fireworks had started a fire on the building's roof that spread.

The tragedy comes as the central African country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans, and officials for the month-long African Cup of Nations soccer tournament.

The nationalities of the victims were not immediately known and some injured people were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
