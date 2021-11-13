Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Arbery trial: Grim photos, police testimony dominate Week 1

items.[0].image.alt
Stephen B. Morton/AP
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows a video of Ahmaud Arbery walking through a house under construction during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial
Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 15:46:19-05

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that killed him.

They heard a defendant’s description of having the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” during the chase that ended in his death. And they heard the men’s explanation for thinking Arbery was suspicious, and possibly armed.

The trial of father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan wrapped up its first full week of testimony Friday. Each is charged with murder and other crimes in Arbery' shooting death last year in the defendants’ coastal Georgia neighborhood.

The trial is expected to continue at least through next week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time