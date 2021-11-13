Arbery trial: Grim photos, police testimony dominate Week 1

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that killed him.

They heard a defendant’s description of having the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” during the chase that ended in his death. And they heard the men’s explanation for thinking Arbery was suspicious, and possibly armed.

The trial of father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan wrapped up its first full week of testimony Friday. Each is charged with murder and other crimes in Arbery' shooting death last year in the defendants’ coastal Georgia neighborhood.

The trial is expected to continue at least through next week.