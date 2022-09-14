ANKUR issues raisin recall due to potential allergens

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — “ANKUR” Muktanand Foods Inc. issued a recall for its 14-ounce packages of “Golden Raisins” because they could contain undeclared sulfites.

People with severe sensitivity to sulfites could risk serious of life-threatening reactions by consuming this product.

The company says it sold this product in retail stores nationwide.

The golden raisins come in 14-ounce, clear plastic packages with UPC Code 8904 1704 10327.

This recall affects all "ANKUR Golden Raisin" 14-ounce packages, regardless of the presence or absence of a batch number.

FDA

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

ANKUR issued the recall right away after finding that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfite.

If you bought this product, ANKUR says you may return it for a full refund.

If you have any further questions, call Raxa Desai at 630-595-1118, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. CST.

