Amazon tries to stave off union drive on two fronts

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, photo Amazon packages move along a conveyor prior to Amazon robots transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 5:41 PM, Mar 26, 2022
(AP) — Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet. Two separate union elections are coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country.

Warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York, and Bessemer, Alabama, will determine whether or not they want to form a union. If a majority votes yes at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history.

Rejection would notch another victory for the country’s second-largest employer in keeping unions at bay.

