2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mike Roemer/AP
The Oneida Casino lights glow in the parking lot in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 2nd, 2021, near Green Bay, Wisconsin. Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police Saturday. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 6:12 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 06:12:19-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police Saturday.

Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, but the person wasn’t at the Oneida Casino at the time. Pawlak said it appears the gunman “decided to still shoot some of the victim’s friends or co-workers.”

Patrons fled the casino after gunshots broke out around 7:30 p.m. A witness said he saw two people get shot and described a gunman as “shooting pretty aggressively.”

