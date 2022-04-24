Watch
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead

In this photo released by the 1st Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, rescuers attend a person found on a rocky area near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Japan of Hokkaido Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday that rescue helicopters found nine of the 26 people from a tour boat missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan since the day before, but their conditions are unknown. (The 1st Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters via AP)
TOKYO (AP) — Rescuers say 10 people who were retrieved from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard sank in rough waters.

The search for the others is still ongoing Sunday after the boat sent a distress call saying it was sinking. The location, near the Kashuni Waterfall, is known as a difficult place to maneuver boats because of its rocky coastline and strong tide.

The boat was carrying two crew and 24 passengers, including two children. The Transport Ministry launched an investigation into the boat’s operator, which had two accidents last year. The ministry says it's looking into safety standards and the decision to conduct the tour despite rough weather.

