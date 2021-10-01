MSP investigating Berrien County officer-involved shooting that left man dead

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- — Michigan State Police are now involved and investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Berrien County that left a man dead.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says around 10:45 p.m. Thursday they received a 9-1-1 call for a man with a knife at the Franklin Woods Mobile Home Park in Niles Charter Township.

When they arrived, deputies found the man with the knife. The sheriff's office says deputies tried to talk to the man and deescalate the situation, and deployed less lethal rounds when he refused to drop the knife.

Deputies say the man then charged at them, and they were forced to shoot at him. They performed life saving measures at the scene, but the man died from his injuries.

Michigan State Police are performing an investigation into the officer-involved shooting incident. The sheriff's office says names of the man killed and the two Berrien County Sheriff's Deputies are not being released at this time. Both deputies are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.