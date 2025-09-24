Your Fall health plan & how to stay on track

WEST MICHIGAN — Summer is over, and while the cooler temperatures may cause you to cool down on your health plans, it can be helpful to try and find a new approach. The FOX 17 morning crew sits down with Dr. Diana Bitner with True Women's Health to discuss what you can do to acclimate.

Dr. Bitner says the place to start is having a clear picture of how you want to be a t a specific time or date. People use words like confident, healthy, energetic, and relaxed. The goals you set out for yourself can motivate you keep in track with the habits that matter to you.

10 areas of wellness:



Ability to be active: stamina, mobility, energy

Body composition: muscle mass, body fat, belly fat

Cancer risk & wellness: Risk assessment, latest screenings, survivorship plan if you had cancer

Diabetes & metabolic health: how is your liver and energy system functioning? where are you storing your calories?

Ease of coping: how is your mood, coping, risk for depression & anxiety? this affects every other aspect of health

Phase of ovarian function: how are your hormones helping you sleep, mood, your heart, your bones?

Good bones: how is your bone health?

Income security: having a handle on your finances improves mental and physical health.

Sexual health: This is not about activity, but also body image and connectedness. Your overal health and sexual health work hand-in-hand.

Once you have a framework of what you want to improve, you can move forward to make it happen. You can build your personal team of health providers to help you figure out your status and risk. Dr. Bitner also says it's important to cope with any risk factors you may face, like genetic high cholesterol, cancer risk, and menopause.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube