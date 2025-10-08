WOMEN'S HEALTH: The roles of DNA sequencing & menopause care

WEST MICHIGAN — October is Menopause Awareness Month, and the focus on the role of DNA sequencing in women's health during menopause is an emerging frontier of medicine. Women often face a wave of new medical diagnoses in their midlife, from cardiovascular changes and metabolic disorders to mood shifts. Equipping women with advanced tools to understand their individual health profiles is essential to achieving better, more personalized outcomes for women of all walks of life.

Dr. Celia Egan is the Director of Obesity Medicine & Metabolic Health with True. Women's Health, and she says DNA sequencing is the process of determining the order of an individual's genetic code to identify risk factors that could appear later in a woman's life.

DNA sequencing can play a transformative role in diagnosis, both for inherited and acquired diseases. Additionally, genomic information can inform discussions about the use and dosing of certain medications, particularly in those involving cardiac prevention, hormone metabolism, and mood regulation.

Integrating DNA sequencing data into medical decisions could enable precision medicine, where therapy, dosing, and monitoring ailments are tailored to the patient's genetic makeup. As DNA sequencing becomes integrated into medical records, it can reshape preventive care, risk prevention, and therapeutic strategies. This strategy could lead to more informed, individualized, and equitable health outcomes for women navidgating the menopausal transition.

