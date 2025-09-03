WOMEN'S HEALTH: Telehealth & how it can help you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether you're in a rural community or an urban area, Telehealth can be a very beneficial tool to maintaining health. Dr. Diana Bitner with True. Women's Health says she discussed the benefits while visiting Marquette in Michigan's Upper Peninsula for a Michigan Women's Commission meeting, where many women in need of menopause care are getting the help they need through Telehealth. The healthcare method lets patients get in contact with healthcare professionals via phone or video calls, without having to drive to the doctor's office.

Telehealth has become a way to see a provider during the COVID Pandemic, and has become a staple in healthcare and accessibility. Telehealth is an option available for Michiganders with Medicaid, and for those with the federal program Medicare, payment has been secured through September of 2025 and may be extended for another two years.

Dr. Bitner says Telehealth is an important system for providers, but does have some shortfalls. Access to adequate internet service and the lack of a physical exam are just some of the problems people using telehealth may face. For menopause telehealth companies outside of your healthcare system, organizations can often offer a one-size fits all treatment plan, may be too short for adequate informed consent, and costs that may not be covered by insurance. Dr. Bitner says it's important to look at the benefits of each menopause care telehealth company, and see which one would help you the most.

If you cannot find a telehealth provider in your area to help you with menopause, go to menopause.org and find a provider to check and see if they do telehealth.

