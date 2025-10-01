WOMEN'S HEALTH: Learning more during Menopause Awareness Month

WEST MICHIGAN — October is Menopause Awareness Month, and everyone deserves to know when they can expect it to happen, and what to do to meet your goals. Dr. Diana Bitner with True Women's Health tells FOX 17 that menopause is a life phase just like puberty, and will eventually happen to every woman on the planet, so learning the basics can be a great benefit to both women and men.

When people think about perimenopause and menopause, many may immediately think of hot flashes. while they are a common symptom affecting 80% of women going through menopause, even the 20% who do not usually experience one of the other common symptoms:



Irregular periods

Weight gain

Mood changes

Sleep disturbance

Bladder urgency

Vaginal dryness

Low libido

Low energy

Menopause also can come with health consequences. Menopause is the most dramatic risk factor for cardiovasculat disease and other chromic health changes:



Heart disease & heart attack

Stroke

Diabetes

Osteoporosis

Dememtia

Depression & anxiety

Obesity

It is possible to have a good menopause. Knowing your phase of ovarian function is the first step:



Reproductive: Early or late: periods regular

Perimenopause: Early or late: Periods irregular

Menopause: Early or Late: No periods

Symptoms like hot flashes and mood changes are worse in the late perimenopause or early menopause, and 5 years into menopause, hot flashes can usually lessen. Dr. Bitner says knowing where you are in your menopause experience can benefit you, and help you weigh your options for treatment.

Most women do not need their hormone levels checked. Dr. Bitner says you only need hormone level checks if you have a hysterectomy, an ablation, or an IUD to help tell your timeline. Do not be convincedd you need a saliva test or urine test to figure out the best treatment.

There are new options for treatment. The gold standard is FDA-approved bioidentical hormone therapy, but it's not right for everyone. Neurokinin Targeted Therapies or NKTs are a new class of medications, doing the same thing to the thermostat that estrogen does without any other effects on other tissues. Some women choose to take medications that also treat anxiety and depression because they can help the thermostat avoid hot flashes. For bladder and vaginal symptoms, local estrogen or DHEA are both effective.

Work is being done to provide better care for more women. Dr. Bitner says insurance should cover the cost of menopause medication, but can sometimes fall short. 4 bills are being introduced to the Michigan legislature to increase awareness, improve medical education and to mandate coverage for medications that cause menopause. Michigan Women's Commission has more information available. Contacting your representative could have an impact on passing the bills.

