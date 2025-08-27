Women's Health: Hair loss & how to prevent it

WEST MICHIGAN — Hair loss for women can often be a surprise, and can be a growing problem as you age. Dr. Diana Bitner with True. Women's Health says hair loss can be caused by changes in hormones such as PCOD, metabolic dysfunction like diabetes and fatty liver, and nutritional deficiencies in iron, poor protein intake or high stress. What can make hair loss worse is that it's seen as a marker of heart disease and risk for metabolic issues.

Hair loss can cause anxiety, depression and a poor self-image. These mental effects from hair loss can also cause hair loss. If you have mental health concerns or high stress, Dr. Bitner says it may be time to see a mental health doctor to get help.

Hair loss can also happen because of low estrogen, and can commonly happen because of menopause or giving birth a few months ago. Hair shedding after giving birth can be dramatic, but it tends to resolve itself and grow back as soon as estrogen levels come back up. For women in menopause, estrogen medication can stop loss and help maintain good hair growth.

Hair loss because of hormone changes happen more when there is an excess of estrogen for long periods of time with a condition called polycistic ovarian disease. With this condition, the ovary makes high levels of estrogen which can be deposited into fat cells and transformed into free testosterone. this can often lead to male pattern hair loss, with front hairline recession and a central bald spot. This can be accompanied by cystic acne, abnormal weight gain and heavy irregular periods. If you have hair loss, Dr. Bitner says you should get evaluated for the metabolic markers first.

