WOMEN'S HEALTH: Endometriosis awareness & reducing the diagnostic delay

WEST MICHIGAN — Endometriosis is a global women's health issue, and Dr. Diana Bitner with True. Women's Health says it's time for women to stop their care from being dismissed and delayed. Dr. Bitner wishes no more women would have to suffer, after walking patients through infertility, pain and shame for their conditions. Knowing the signs, symptoms, and treatment options can help more women stop having their lives limited.

Endometriosis isn't just pain, it could also cause missed work, delayed dreams and strained relationships. It happens when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, on ovaries, fallopian tubes, bowel, bladder, or pelvic walls. Endometriosis is not "bad cramps" but it's a chromic inflammatory disease.

What the data shows:



Average diagnostic delay from onset of symptoms globally ~7-8 years

If symptoms begin in teen years, the delay is often 8-12 years

Many women see 3-5 clinicians before diagnosis

Up to 1 in 10 reproductive-age women are affected

Delays happen because:



Severe period pain is normalized

Teens are told "this is just part of being a woman"

Imaging (ultrasound, CT) is often normal

Defining diagnosis historically required surgery, but now there are non-invasive tests

This matters especially to women because untreated inflammation over decades could cause changes to anatomy and quality of life.

What can women do?



Track symptoms (cycle timing, bleeding, pain with sex, bowel and bladder symptoms) using a period tracking app

Seek a provider experienced in Endometriosis diagnosis and treatment options

Discuss fertility goals early

Understand all options, whether they be medical, surgical or reproductive

Speak up and be heard. Endometriosis is not your fault

Dr. Bitner says there isn't a one-size-fits-all treatment for Endometriosis. The right plan depends on age, goals, pain levels and your fertility plans.

