Why making an annual health goal can make a big difference, with Dr. Bitner

Your health is your most valuable asset, but many people do not have set goals or do not believe they have much influence over how they age.

Dr. Diana Bitner joined us FOX 17 Morning news with the message — no matter your level of knowledge about health, it is possible to impact how long and how well you live.

An AgeWell trial published in 2018 followed 75 people aged 50 and older, and found that people who set goals are more likely to maintain the habits needed to achieve those goals. Although it may seem common sense, not many people have such a set process. It does not just "happen" and can be as or more important than setting a financial budget.

Healthy People 2030 is a National Plan with a vision: A society in which all people can achieve their full potential for health and well-being across the lifespan. The Overall Health and Well-Being Measures are 8 broad, global outcome measures intended to assess the Health People 2030 vision. For adults and older adults they include:

Adults engaging in binge drinking of alcoholic beverages during the past 30 days

Adults who meet current minimum guidelines for aerobic physical activity and muscle-strengthening activity

Adults who receive a colorectal cancer screening based on the most recent guidelines

Adults with hypertension whose blood pressure is under control

Cigarette smoking in adults

Employment among the working-age population

Maternal deaths

New cases of diagnosed diabetes in the population

Fox17 Women’s health tip of the week: Set a health goal today in order to set yourself up for success. Healthy aging starts with your intention.