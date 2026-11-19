MUSKEGON, Mich — I have a confession to make.

I consider myself something of an outdoorsman, but I had no clue that Muskegon is such a hot spot when it comes to the outdoor industry.

ScentLok Technologies®, Blocker Outdoors®, Whitewater Fishing®, Hardcore® Waterfowl, and TUO® are all global namebrands that I knew, but I didn't know they were headquartered in Muskegon under the umbrella of Nexus Outdoors.

But I shouldn't be too surprised, because West Michigan might just be the perfect place for setting the standard for outdoor pursuits.

“There's participation opportunities 12 months of the year," Nexus Outdoors President Aaron Ambur told me. "Whether it's spring turkey hunting, whether it's fishing and ripping lips of bass in the summer, in the deer stand, or one of my favorites too, ice fishing. So you think about a backdrop. A product development, product testing, and then having such an audience in Michigan that really is pursuing and so passionate about the outdoors, it's a perfect backdrop for everything we do.”

And it has been since 1992 when the SentLok originally set up shop, and the company has grown since. Now employing about 22 people and covering several brands.

“We just started acquiring brands or start doing startups and creating brands from the ground up," Director of Marketing Steve Allie said. "So that's just Nexus is just kind of blown up.”

Growing right alongside the outdoor industry.

According to the National Deer Association, Michigan boasts about 10 deer hunters per square mile, ranking 4th-best in the lower 48 states, and Michigan State University has Michigan being home to over 1 million licensed anglers.

“Not only [is] participation high, but you think about the economic impact," Ambur said. "I mean it drives the hunting business, drives. Over $9 billion of economic impact to the State of Michigan, and that goes all the way from the retailers, the manufacturers to all the individuals whether it's VRBOs, whether it's hotels, whether it's gun and ammunition, whether it's bow and archery supplies. I mean it's a big deal from the economic impact in Michigan.”

But if you ask Aaron and Steve, it’s the memories they play a small part in making that are the most impactful.

“It's because of that lifestyle that they're sharing and showing those people and what the memories that they're cherishing and the products secondary," Steve said. So I think that's a big push that we've been doing that's like kind of helping.”

“That I think is the magic that we all reflect back to the heritage and great memories, and I think that is what keeps the fire keep burning and we can sit back and have a brewski and be like, man, that was incredible," Aaron added. "We're so lucky and blessed, we're so lucky and blessed to be in the outdoors.”

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