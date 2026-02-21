Weekend Events worth checking out across West Michigan

History of the Blues with Asamu Johnson & The Associates of the Blues

The blues are coming to Grand Rapids from 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. on Saturday! Experience the soundtrack of American History during "History Of The Blues" with Asamu Johnson at the Grand Rapids Public Library main building. This live performance dives into the roots, rhythms and impact of blues musica as a vital part of Black American culture. As a bonus, attendees receive a free copy of A Little Devil In America by Hanif Abdurraqib.

World of Winter: Paint The Park at Rosa Parks Circle

Winter is getting a colorful makeover in downtown Grand Rapids from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Saturday. Create ice art, meet an owl from the De Witt Birds of Prey Center, visit the petting zoo and snap a pic with a River Otter Ice Sculpture. Face painting, a drum circle, food trucks, and more can be found at this Grand Rapids Children's Museum experience. Stick around to skate on your own artwork!

Shipshewana on the Road Gift, Food & Craft Show

Shoppers are heading to Kalamazoo this weekend, as 220 booths packed with gifts, treats and treasures come to The Kalamazoo County Expo Center. This event is a bargain hunter's playground, and doors are open from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, and kids 12 and under can go for free. A bonus discount coupon is available on the event website.

Kalamazoo Wings Wizards, Wands & Wings Night

Prepare for a magical night at the Wings Event Center at 4:30 P.M. on Saturday, as the Kalamazoo Wings face off against the Indy Fuel. Expect spell-binding fun, wizard themed festivities, and a postgame specialty jersey auction benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan. Costumes are encouraged, and hockey magic is guaranteed!

The Great Rotary International Cookoff

Taste global flavors in Holland from 6:00 to 8:30 P.M. on Saturday at this event presented by Holland Rotary Charities. The event features tastes from local favorites including Taste of Asia, Upleaf Cafe, Rock 'N' Thai Street Eats and Boba, Nadine's Fish Tips Wings, Caribbean Sunrise and Margarita's. Enjoy cultural dance, live music, a silent auction and family activities all for a donation starting at $5. Proceeds support rotary youth programs and community projects.

