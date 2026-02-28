Weekend Events to warm up your days off

African Drum Circle at Trinity Lutheran Church

Get ready to drum, sing and celebrate culture in this Grand Rapids church from 10:30 A.M. to noon Saturday. Families of all ages can join the adventure led by world music expert Leah Ivory. Participants can sit in a circle, play drums, and connect via video with children supported by Christophe's children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Great Lakes Snow Snake Competition

Bundle up and enjoy a a traditional Native American winter game! World of Winter says registration and practice starts at 11:00 A.M., and the competition kicks off at Noon on Saturday through 5:00 P.M.. Competitors must bring their homemade "snow snake" to slide down the trough — three throws each, farthest one wins! Practice snakes will be available for anyone looking to give it a try.

Sugarbush Season at Blandford Nature Center

Learn the sweet science of maple syrup during sugarbush demonstrations in The Sugarhouse for just $5 general admission or free for members. Guided tours are available from 10:00-11:00 A.M. through the Blandford Sugarbush to see how trees produce sap and how syrup was made by Native Americans. Tour cost is $13 for non-members, $10.40 for members, and free for kids 2 and under. Pre-registration is required.

Noodle Fest in Calder Plaza

On March 1, enjoy $6 noodle bowls, live performances and a spicy noodle challenge to test your heat tolerance. Sample dishes come from local vendors, and you can vote for your favorite and help crown the $500 winner. This flavor-packed celebration is presented by the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation and is part of World of Winter.

Garage Sale Art Fair at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center

From 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, shop for arts and crafts from local and national artists at a discounted price — including some overstock and one-of-a-kind finds. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids.

The Annual Ice'Burg' Festival

Winter in Vicksburg is getting delicious downtown from noon to 5:00 P.M. on Saturday. Enjoy ice sculptures, live entertainment, family activities, and the best slider showdown from 1:00-4:00 P.M., with the winnter being announced around 4:30. Tasting tickets are $25 pre-sale or $30 day-of. All other festival activities including chainsaw carving, outhouse races, and a s'mores station are free. Main Street and Prairie Street will be closed for the walkable winter celebration.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube