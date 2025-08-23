Weekend Events to enjoy with your family

THE ANNUAL DOŻYNKI POLISH FESTIVAL is coming to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids, offering free, family-friendly fun with a taste of Polish Culture. Visitors will enjoy traditional folk dancing, Polka bands, and authentic Polish cuisine. The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

SUMMER DANCE FEST is being put on by Grand Rapids Ballet Saturday afternoon, getting families to have fun and bust a move! From 3:00-5:00 P.M., the plaza outside the Peter Martin Wege Theatre will be alive with performances of both classical and contemporary works. Get the opportunity to meet dancers, learn about upcoming productions and enjoy food trucks and live music. Families are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the Ballet outdoors.

THE AUGUST CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW is giving shoppers in Kalamazoo plenty to browse Saturday. From 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., more than two dozen vendors are offering everything from home decor to food at the Girl Scout Building on Maple Street.

THE 28TH STREET METRO CRUISE is putting chrome on the road, with more than 15,000 classic cars and custom hot rods lining 28th Street. The event runs Friday and Saturday, with highlights including the famous Burnout Pit where drivers put their tires to the test, as well as the Miss Metro Cruise Finale. Whether you're a gearhead or just love people-watching, the Metro Cruise offers something for everyone with free admission.

DUNE ECOLOGY AT DUNE HARBOR PARK is giving families a good opportunity to learn something new about the Muskegon area. From 10:00 A.M. to Noon Saturday morning, discover fascinating coastal plants and wildlife that call Lake Michigan's dunes home.

