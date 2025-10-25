Weekend Events to enjoy spooky season

Dia De Los Muertos at the Holland Armory

On Saturday from 12:30 to 3:30 PM, families can enjoy live music, dance, face painting and cultural art activities hosted by the Holland Museum and LAUP. From 8:00 PM to midnight, guests 16 or older can return for a Baile Dance Party for a night of dancing, music, and festive vibes. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

The South Division Taco Crawl

In the Grand Rapids area from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Saturday, enjoy tacos from several local vendors between Burton and Alger. Businesses participating include Los 3 Mangos Michoacan, , Las Rocas, Mi Tierra, El Globo, and La Familia Taco Truck.

Merchants of the Macabre

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting strange and wonderful treats Saturday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with oddity vendors and mystical merchants selling taxidermy, tarot, art and true crime treasures. After exploring the Market Shed, head inside for a bite to eat in the Market Hall.

Duck Lake State Park Fall Tour

Explore the colors of fall during a guided tour Saturday from 2:00 to 3:00 PM. The family-friendly outdoor adventure invites you to journey through the fall foliage while learning local nature facts from guide Ty. The event is part of the Big Read Lakeshore Initiative, and is a beautiful way to connect with nature and the community.

Oddities on Ottawa at The Garage Bar

Discover a day filled with curiosities, mysteries, and unusual wonders as vendors showcase unique art, rare collectibles, and eccentric treasures on Saturday. Guests can stick around as the Michigan vs. Michigan State game plays on the big screen while a live DJ keeps the energy alive.

