Weekend Events to enjoy during the Holiday season

Lowell Christmas Festivities & Night-Time Santa Parade

Lowell is ready for festive fun, with the 2025 Christmas Festivities beginning Saturday. Enjoy all-day shopping, a live nativity, Rudolph's craft workshop, meet-and-greets with Santa, and a festive pancake supper. The night-time Santa parade lights the evening up with holiday magic.

Cedar Springs "Mingle with Kris Kringle"

Cedar Springs is kicking the season off with a full day of holiday fun. Enjoy a Christmas parade, tree lighting, and big kids' activities throughout the downtown. Families can enjoy photo ops, treats and festive surprises around every corner.

Treetops Collective Festive Family Market

Join Treetops Collective Saturday in Grand Rapids, for a free festive family market! Enjoy kids activities, cookie and card decorating, a hot cocoa bar, and delicious cultural treats in the cafe.

Whootville Christmas Parade

In Saugatuck, get ready for a high energy show at the Playhouse at White Lake. The 60-minute Bubble-Bration features 20-foot bubbles, circus stunts, magic, music, and a special visit from Santa. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 on Saturday.

"Clickety Clack Ho Ho Ho"

The West Michigan Symphony is bringing a kids holiday show to Muskegon with performances at 10:00 and 11:30 A.M. Saturday. The 45-minute musicul story takes families inside Farmer Brown's Barn for festive animal adventures. The WMS Brass Quintet Reindeer add a fun, musical twist young audiences will love.

Beginning Birding Walk

A treat for nature lovers at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery comes Saturday at 9:00 A.M., with a free guided walk. Led by the Audubon Society of Kalamazoo, this adventure offers the chance to spot 20-40 bird species along easy trails. All skill levels are welcome, and extra binoculars are available for beginners.

