Weekend Events to enjoy before Thanksgiving

School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Servants Community Church in Grand Rapids is transforming into a school of mystical fun Saturday, with sessions from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and 1:00-4:00 P.M. Basic admission is $10, and the full package with four wizarding classes is $25. Expect to see trivia, scavenger hunts, costume contests, Diagon Alley shopping and free cake in the great hall. Dress in your best robes and compete for the coveted house cup.

The Grand Rapids Santa Parade

The Gentex Santa Parade is kicking off at 5:00 P.M. Saturday, bringing all the holiday fun to downtown Grand Rapids. Santa caps of the parade, arriving at Rosa Parks Circle around 6:30 P.M. for the tree lighting at 6:45. The free event features over fifty parade entries, letter-writing to santa, and family activities. Enjoy free cookies from Gentex and hot cocoa and coffee while celebrating the Holiday season's start. After the ceremony, the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink will be open.

Cozy Holiday Open House

Lake Effect Gallery in Holland is inviting you to it's walk-through open house Saturday from 6:00-8:00 P.M. with art from West Michigan artists. Enjoy the pieces while listening to live Christmas music from the Holland Community Strings. Meet musicians, have a cookie, take in a relaxed festive atmosphere. It's a perfect stop during the Holland Downtown Open House.

The Annual Gingerbread House Building Weekend

The Greater Muskegon Woman's Club is hosting it's annual event Friday through Sunday at it's historic venue. Friday night at 7:00 P.M. is adults only, but Saturday and Sunday are open for all ages at multiple times. All supplies are provided, and you can take home your creation for $15-20. Enjoy a fun, mess-free holiday tradition with family and friends.

Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

Downtown Kalamazoo will be packed Saturday, for the parade kicking off at 11:00 A.M.. The event features giant balloons, 90 parade groups, ten marching bands, and thousands of families ready to celebrate the holidays. After-parade continue through the city with local businesses and community groups. Expect a crowd of 20-30 thousand people, and prepare for parking ahead of time.

The Holiday Craft Show

On Friday and Saturday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center, shop at over 300 vendors and enjoy local artists, boutiques, jewelry, food, home decor, and handmade gifts across all four expo rooms. Giveaways and Holiday deals make this a must-stop for early holiday shoppers.

