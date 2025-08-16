Weekend Events to enjoy before school starts

The 17th Annual Rhythm Run 5K is getting families moving in Grand Rapids, where you can join the Capture the Cause Team Challenge. The run is the kickoff to the free Grand Rapids African American Health Institute's Health Fair, with wellness activities, free screenings, food and entertainment. The event is happening at Ottawa Hills High School Saturday starting at 8:00 A.M. The race is $40 for adults and $15 for kids. The health fair is free for all.

The Arts and Drafts Festival is bringing art and the community together in Norton Shores. The 48th annual event features a 5K, art fair, car show and kids activities. There is live music and a beverage tent open from 11:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M., plus a free show by the Grand City Show Skiers at 6:00 P.M. at Ross Park.

The Latinx Festival Kzoo 2025 brings all the fun to Arcadia Creek Festival Place Saturday from noon to 11:00 P.M. There will be live music, Dancing, food and artisan products for sale. The free festival is supported by El Concilio, a non-profit dedicated to help Latinx neighbors support their families.

Broncos Fan Fest is celebrating the comeback of Football season. The Western Michigan Broncos are getting ready to hit the field, and the fan fest is getting people ready with a chance to win prizes, meet players and coaches, take photos and get autographs. There will also be a sports skills challenge with the players. The event starts at 3:00 P.M. at Waldo Stadium.

Bird Watching at Kellogg Bird Sanctuary is letting families walk among the birds, with free admission from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Stroll the paved path to see waterfoul up close, and add the lake loop trail to get in some extra steps. Make it a full day and stop by the Kellogg Manor House where Docents will be on sight from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. with a lakeside concert starting at 3:00 P.M.

Picking Party at Crisp Country Acres gives families in Holland the chance to have a fun filled day on the farm. Start out with a wagon ride to the 'you pick field' where you can harvest fresh produce like beans, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes and carrots. Picking runs from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube