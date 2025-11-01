Weekend Events to enjoy after Halloween

Howl-A-Ween at Archival Brewing

Families are encouraged to bring their dogs to Belmont on Saturday, and costumes are encouraged! From 5:00 to 9:00 PM, families can enjoy live music from the Blind Squirrels, meet adoptable pups from Hearts of Hope, and grab something sweet from the Pink Paw Patisserie. The best dressed dogs could win a prize, and be featured on social media the week following the event.

Holiday Art Market on Plainfield

Grand Rapids is the destination to get an early start on Christmas shopping, with over 70 local vendors participating. Discover handmade crafts, artwork, and pottery while supporting a good cause. $3 donations help fund city PTSA programs like classroom supplies and student grants.

Open ice skating at Trinity Health Ice Arena

get your blades ready and head for Muskegon on Sunday, this family friendly event runs once a month from November through March. Skate from 2:30 to 5:30 PM for just $5 a person, with $3 rentals available while they last.

Kalamazoo Indoor Flea Market

Looking for a good deal? The Kalamazoo County Expo Center is hosting an indoor flea market Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. You can find everything from antiques and collectibles to handmade items and household treasures.

Holland Free Family Art Drop In

Get creative with family Saturday at the Holland Arts Council from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with free drop-in art sessions all about exploration and fun. Each month features a new theme, and lets families take home a one-of-a-kind creation.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube