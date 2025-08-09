Weekend Events for back-to-school season

Music Unites Us 2025 brings the community together in Holland Saturday night. Enjoy a night of music, art and celebration hosted by The Holland Symphony Orchestra at the free event at Kollen Park. Family-friendly activities start at 5:00 P.M. including art displays, food vendors and dancing lessons. The concert features Cumbia band Grupo Super Nova.

Ed Dunneback & Girls Sunflower Festival shows off the beauty of thousands of sunflowers Saturday and Sunday for Sunflower Bliss 2025 on the northwest side of Grand Rapids, inviting visitors to wander through lush fields, hand-cut the flowers and capture beautiful photos. Visitors can enjoy farmers market treats and relax in the scenic countryside.

The Kalamazoo County 4H Showcase highlights the talents and hard work of local youth. The event features livestock and horse shows, auctions and hands-on exhibits celebrating agriculture and community spirit. Families can meet young handlers, learn about animal care and enjoy an array of educational activities.

The Great Lakes Surf Festival hits Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon on Saturday, celebrating surf culture in the great lakes. The event offers surfing and paddle board lessons, yoga sessions, music, art displays, vendors and a community raffle. Whether experienced or a beginner, the festival is great for outdoor enthusiasts. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Unity Christian Music Festival is ending the four-day celebration on Saturday at Heritage Landing in Muskegon. Visit non-profit booths, enjoy games for the kids, and eat from several delicious food vendors.



