Weekend Events across West Michigan

Grand Rapids History Event

History Detectives GR is inviting community members to uncover the hidden stories the stories that shaped Grand Rapids with a free one-day event. Explore under-told people, places and history that rarely make it into the textbooks. The five programs happen Saturday from 10:00 to 3:30 P.M. at Grand Rapids Public Library's Ryerson Auditorium. The event is designed for history lovers, students, educators and curious minds.

World of Winter's Silent Disco

Get ready for a dance party with rotating live DJs, fire performers, and glowing light displays under the stars Saturday. This iconic event takes over Saturday night from 7:00 to 11:00 P.M. in Calder Plaza. Headphones are first come first serve, and you must be present to claim yours. The event is adults only, and music may include mature content.

Grand Rapids Gold vs Cleveland Charge

Grab your jersey and cheer on the Grand Rapids Gold Sunday afternoon, with tip off at 3:00 P.M. Fans can enjoy 99-cent ice cream and pepsi drinks during the game. Tickets range from $15-40, making it a fun and affordable outing.

Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre is bringing a timeless classic to the stage Saturday through January 25. The bittersweet drama blends humor and heart as an aristocratic family faces love, loss and change. Saturday's show features ASL interpretation and audio description services.

The Great Skate Winterfest

Experience a 24-hour celebration on ice at Rosa Parks Circle for a great cause. The 21st annual fundraiser benefits the Griffins Youth Foundation runs from Saturday to Sunday, 10:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. Enjoy around-the-clock ice skating, plus Grand Rapids Griffins players and coaches taking turns skating with fans every hour. Daytime highlights include horse-drawn carriage rides and live caricature artists from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. Sunday. Admission is free with city skating fees, and donations are encouraged.

