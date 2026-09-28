GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit created to help families with special needs children is inviting the community to walk, roll or stroll for the second annual Lori's Voice Pathways to Possibilities 5K Run and Walk.

The event, set for Oct. 10, is happening at the new Kentwood Community Center.

Courtesy: Lori's Voice

There will be a slew of family fun activities, including a kid's fun run, along with prizes and special giveaways.

Courtesy: Lori's Voice

Lori's Voice is also partnering with My Team Triumph to have runners push wheelchair participants though the pathways of the 5K accessible trail.

FOX 17's Janice Allen sat down with Rebecca Visser, executive director of Lori's Voice, to learn more.

Walk, Roll or Stroll: Join Lori's Voice for 'Pathways to Possibilities' this October

There's still to register! Sign up here.

To learn more about Lori's Voice or to volunteer, visit their website.

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